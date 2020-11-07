‘Doesn’t look great’ – Solskjaer’s worrying injury update on key trio Rashford, Shaw and Lindelof after Man United beat Everton

Manchester United’s three points against Everton may have come at the cost of a triple injury blow, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stating that it doesn’t ‘look great’ for Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford or Victor Lindelof.

In the post-match press conference, Solskjaer was quizzed on the apparent setbacks for Shaw and Rashford when he added that that Lindelof also suffered a blow in the encounter.

Shaw was replaced in the 67th minute of the victory by academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe, but Rashford and Lindelof went on to play the entire 90 minutes against Everton.

Solskjaer was furious after the tie as he claimed that the powers at be have set United up to ‘fail’, with the ridiculous scheduling of their fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivering a worrying injury update for Manchester United after the Everton win… pic.twitter.com/UXPkU0ZOgH — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 7, 2020

“No it doesn’t look great, Victor (Lindelof) hopefully not too bad with his back as well, so any injuries – when it’s a serious injury is not worth the points really.”

“Of course we got the three points today, the boys were not going to give anyone a chance to take three points off us today because they were so determined.”

This could be a massive blow to the Red Devils, all three are key players.

Shaw’s absence could be the simplest to handle as Alex Telles should be available – barring the emergence of any symptoms – after the international break after being sidelined with Covid-19.

On the Lindelof front, the Swede has been the preferred centre-back partner for Harry Maguire, with Tuanzebe in line to replace the ace if the knock is medium or long-term.

That would still post an issue at centre-back for the side with Eric Bailly still on the sidelines for now.

Rashford’s knock will be a massive blow for club and country if further assessment confirms Ole’s initial fears, with England playing two Nations League fixtures in the upcoming break.

It would be devastating to see Rashford sidelined, he’s enjoyed a decent start to the season, after being out for a lengthy period in the second-half of the last campaign.