Eden Hazard and Real Madrid teammate test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid CF
Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus, Real Madrid have confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website

Coronavirus has gripped the football world ever since the pandemic was declared in March. Initially stopping football in it’s tracks, the virus has now forced some of the world’s biggest stars into periods of self-isolation after they tested positive.

Real Madrid, who have endured a difficult start to the campaign as it is, have now seen two key figures be struck down with the virus. They confirmed in a statement on the club’s website that both Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive.

It’s a huge blow for Hazard in particular, who was just working his way back to match fitness after a period side-lined through injury. He also recently netted his first goal for Los Blancos for over a year, but will now be unavailable for selection while self-isolating.

Talk about rotten luck.

Both players are in peak physical condition, so ought to escape unscathed after contracting the virus. It will be incredibly frustrating for both them and Zinedine Zidane, though.

