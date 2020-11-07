Menu

Jordan Pickford trolled by Man United journalist on Twitter – immediately backfires

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was brilliantly trolled by M.E.N’s Chief Manchester United writer Samuel Luckhurst – and then it backfired.

Luckhurst picked up on Pickford screaming ‘danger’ at his Everton back-line, which he joked was the Toffees stopper referring to himself.

Pickford has been incredibly error-prone over the past 18-months.

MORE: Image: Absurd moment Pro-Donald Trump banner flies over Everton v Man United fixture

It’s a surprise that he’s managed to retain both his Everton and England starting spots considering just how often he has cost his side of late.

However, Pickford proved his worth in the build-up, providing the pre-assist for Bernard as he gave the home side the lead in the contest.

It was his long-ball that was flicked onto the Brazilian midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United’s Anthony Martial forgets to take knee and sprints off before kick-off against Everton
Video: Bruno Fernandes’ second gives Man United the lead after Marcus Rashford misses the header
Video: Bruno Fernandes equalises for Man United with brilliant header vs Everton after fine Luke Shaw cross

Luckhurst will have felt a bit silly seeing Pickford’s influence in the goal – but you have to think that Bruno Fernandes’ brace would have brightened his mood.

Nonetheless, he’ll think twice before he tweets in this manner while there’s plenty of time left to play in the game. You never know what might happen…

More Stories Jordan Pickford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.