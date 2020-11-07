Jordan Pickford trolled by Man United journalist on Twitter – immediately backfires

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was brilliantly trolled by M.E.N’s Chief Manchester United writer Samuel Luckhurst – and then it backfired.

Luckhurst picked up on Pickford screaming ‘danger’ at his Everton back-line, which he joked was the Toffees stopper referring to himself.

Jordan Pickford yelling: ‘Danger! Danger!’ Possibly talking about himself. #EVEMUN — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 7, 2020

Pickford has been incredibly error-prone over the past 18-months.

It’s a surprise that he’s managed to retain both his Everton and England starting spots considering just how often he has cost his side of late.

However, Pickford proved his worth in the build-up, providing the pre-assist for Bernard as he gave the home side the lead in the contest.

It was his long-ball that was flicked onto the Brazilian midfielder.

On his first Premier League start this season, Bernard opens the scoring for Everton against Man Utd! Calvert-Lewin wins the first ball and the Brazilian makes no mistake with the finish ? pic.twitter.com/vXuu3xY5ie — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020

Luckhurst will have felt a bit silly seeing Pickford’s influence in the goal – but you have to think that Bruno Fernandes’ brace would have brightened his mood.

Nonetheless, he’ll think twice before he tweets in this manner while there’s plenty of time left to play in the game. You never know what might happen…