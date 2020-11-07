Marcus Rashford has become a real thorn in the side of the UK Government in recent times, thanks to his consistent campaigning to end child hunger.

The Man United star’s petition, which asked for free school meals to be extended into the school holidays, earned him a multitude of plaudits and well over one million signatures.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had said on more than one occasion that he would not make a u-turn on his party’s decision not to extend a voucher scheme for free school meals, but it appears that a breakthrough might be just around the corner.

On Saturday night, after Rashford had played for the Red Devils in their 3-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park, he tweeted that he had spoken with the Prime Minister.

Just had a great conversation with the Prime Minister, now is the time for collaboration ?? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 7, 2020

Given that he was never going to stop reminding the Government of their responsibilities towards the nation’s poorest, Rashford would appear to have finally made some headway.

It goes without saying that if he has managed to secure further funding for his campaign, that millions of families around the country will owe him a debt of gratitude.