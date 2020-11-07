Manchester City v Liverpool is ‘absolutely’ the world’s toughest fixture, manager claims

Pep Guardiola has revealed his belief that Manchester City v Liverpool is currently the toughest game in football.

In years gone by, there was no ill feeling between City and Liverpool, no more so than is between any other clubs. However, they have found themselves locking horns all too often in recent seasons, meaning it’s grown into a modern derby day.

City and Liverpool have been the teams to beat over the past three years. If you wanted to have any chance of winning the Premier League, you knew that you had to get the better of them. Since Antonio Conte back in 2017, nobody has been able to.

The two sides take to the field one again at the Etihad tomorrow afternoon in what will be an early-season title six-pointer. Though City have been slow out the blocks this season, Guardiola still believes that this is the number one fixture in the game.

The Daily Mail report that when asked if Man City v Liverpool is currently the toughest fixture in football, Guardiola responded simply by saying: “Absolutely”.

Coming from a man who managed countless El Clasico’s, you can take his word as gospel on this.