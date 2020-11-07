‘He wasn’t feeling well’ – Solskjaer explains Mason Greenwood absence for Man United after win

According to the Independent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained in his post-match press conference that Mason Greenwood missed Manchester United’s win over Everton with illness.

Solskjaer stated that the wonderkid reported that he wasn’t ‘well’ last night, with the Red Devils manager adding that the 19-year-old said that he wasn’t feeling well enough to ‘travel’.

The Norwegian admitted that the attacker performed well in ‘training’ and looked ‘ok’, but it appears that a late illness hindered Greenwood’s chances of featuring against the Toffees.

Greenwood did come off the bench in the Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on the attacker’s absence:

“He wasn’t feeling well last night. He looked well in training, he looked OK, but he reported not well and couldn’t travel.”

Greenwood has started four of his eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and registering an assist.

The versatile forward, who can play as a No.9 or right-winger, has endured a relatively slow start to the season, with just one of his goal contributions coming in the Premier League or Champions League.

Greenwood’s struggled to get back to his groove ever since he was sidelined following his antics during his first senior call-up to the England squad, the ace needs to find his feet again.