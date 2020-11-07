Frank Lampard should feel rightly delighted with the way in which his Chelsea side went about dismantling a dogged and determined Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The eventual 4-1 result was no more than the west Londoners deserved, and it hinted at better things to come in the future from the Blues.

One player who was on the subs bench but who was ultimately not involved in proceedings was Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The highly-rated youngster might well find that he doesn’t have a future at the club at all once they hear about what he’s been up to again off of the pitch.

Earlier in the year he tested positive for coronavirus, and per the Daily Star, he was caught breaking the protocols in place to combat the virus by sneaking a girl into his apartment in May.

That would be more than enough for most people, but Hudson-Odoi has now fallen foul of the rules again.

According to the Daily Star, in late October, along with team-mate Fikayo Tomori, he decided to dine in a restaurant in Mayfair, breaking the regulations as only members of the same household were allowed to meet indoors at that point.

Lampard will almost certainly be furious when he finds out.