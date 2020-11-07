Image: Absurd moment Pro-Donald Trump banner flies over Everton v Man United fixture

Menu

Incredibly, a pro-Donald Trump banner was flown over Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s clash with Manchester United this afternoon.

Trump is going head-to-head with Joe Biden in the US Presidential race, with the former looking as though he is going to be taking office after we endured four years of Trump.

With the loyal following that he has, which got him elected in the first place, it’d be no surprise if there were some sore losers over the pond – but not in Merseyside, England.

Trump appears to have an international fan club, with the below banner being spotted flying over Goodison as the two teams prepared to kick-off in this afternoon’s early fixture.

Fancy that. A completely baseless claim, on a plane, in the wrong country, supporting a man who has done more harm than good over in the states.

This is 2020, I suppose. We really shouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point.

