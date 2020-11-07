Tottenham and Man United snubbed as Liverpool legend names five teams who can win the title

Liverpool legend John Barnes has named the five teams that he believes can win the Premier League title this season – and Tottenham aren’t one of them.

Barnes knows what it takes to win a league title, having picked up two winners’ medals during his time at Anfield. He has now given his take on the title situation this current campaign, which judging by how the start of the season has played out, really is anyone’s guess.

The former England international is quoted by the Metro saying:

“If Manchester City are not the obvious challenger to Liverpool then there isn’t one. They are the nearest challenger and have a game in hand where they can go close with a win.”

“[Gabriel] Jesus is back, which is huge for them because without Jesus or [Sergio] Aguero City play fantastic football but without that killer instinct, which will now be back with Jesus, if one of them stays fit, City will be Liverpool’s nearest challengers. Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester could be challenging too, but Liverpool’s nearest challengers are Manchester City.”

Barnes is spot-on in saying that Manchester City will be Liverpool’s closest challengers. Once Pep Guardiola perfects the formula at the Etihad, there’s no doubt that City will go on a winning run and close the gap.

It’s harsh to leave out Tottenham and include Leicester City, though. Jose Mourinho’s side have looked unstoppable at times this season, and currently sit in third-place, donning two of the league’s best players in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Manchester United’s omission, on the other hand, is no surprise.