‘In the top bracket’ – Frank Lampard waxes lyrical about Chelsea summer acquisition

Frank Lampard is keen to put Thiago Silva in the bracket of defenders like Virgil Van Dijk and Vincent Kompany, as reported by the Express.

It’s very much early days in Thiago Silva’s time at the club, but from what we have seen from the Brazilian so far, it looks as though he is going to prove to be one of the signings of the summer.

Released by PSG after the expiration of his contract, Chelsea positioned themselves to secure the services of Silva, who has been one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

Fast forward a couple of months, Chelsea are now on the back of six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, largely thanks to the influence of the former PSG skipper.

Lampard appears to not only be impressed with what Silva has done thus far at Chelsea, but what he has done throughout his prestigious career to date.

The Chelsea boss is quoted by the Express insisting that Silva belongs in the bracket with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Vincent Kompany – two of the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League:

“I think with the career he’s had, he certainly is in the bracket of top centre backs like [Kompany and Van Dijk].”

“Most recent modern day teams that have achieved have individuals or pairings defensively, that set those kinds of standards.”

“I think it’s imperative we know the importance of defending well to try and win trophies, particularly the Premier League title.”

“They do also need support around them, behind them, around them in front of them. But when you look at the performances of Thiago in his early few games with the impact I keep talking about him having he can be a big deal for us.”