For all of his playing ability during a wonderful career at Manchester United, scandal and salacious gossip always followed Ryan Giggs around like a bad smell.

If it wasn’t an affair with his brother’s wife, it was a fling with a Big Brother contestant.

His ability to press the self destruct button time and time again was clearly a flaw in his character.

Having recently been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the reasons behind the incident have now come to light.

According to The Sun, Kate Greville, Giggs’ current girlfriend, is said to have rowed with him after seeing flirty text messages exchanged on his mobile phone with lingerie model, Zara Charles.

It appears the Welsh national team manager has known Charles, 33, for years, but the content of the texts has led Greville to believe that something more than just friendship may be in play.

Given Giggs’ history, that’s probably a fair assumption to come to.