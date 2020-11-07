Man United squad confirmed for today’s match against Everton

Manchester United are currently preparing to host Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at Old Trafford when the two sides meet later this afternoon.

United come into today’s game currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table and should they fail to take all three-points could slip as low as 17th.

Elsewhere, United’s opponents are in fine form and are arguably one of the season’s early stand-out sides.

After a summer of decent recruitment which saw the likes of James Rodriguez join the Toffees, Ancelotti’s men currently sit inside the league’s top five and would go top with a win over United.

Ahead of this afternoon mouth watering tie, according to Manchester Evening News United have confirmed their full squad list which features the following players.

David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

It is still unclear at this stage why teenager Mason Greenwood has not been named in the club’s match-day squad, however, with the likes of Cavani, Rashford and the recently suspended Martial all fit, United should have enough firepower.