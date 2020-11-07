Frank Lampard will surely be delighted by the ruthless streak that his Chelsea side again showed, this time against Sheffield United in a 4-1 victory for the Blues.

The west Londoners are finally hitting their stride in attack and look a fluid and compact outfit going forward.

With the club’s attackers starting to take their chances, that’s now 14 goals in the last four games in all competitions.

Perhaps as importantly, they’ve only conceded one goal in their last six matches, and former club great, Ashley Cole, believes it’s that defensive foundation which has allowed Lampard’s side to push on this season.

“[Improving the defence was] very important,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Express.

“I think last year they dominated games and couldn’t finish games off then were getting hit on the counter attack and conceding sloppy goals.

“I think Frank would be honest about that and they’ve addressed that this season with the goalkeeper, bringing Thiago Silva in there and bringing in the quality of Ben Chilwell.

“I think they’ve solidified that defence, they look solid. They look a threat and they’re not conceding as many goals which was the main problem.

“[…] I think they now play with a line a little bit higher due to the fact they know they have a big, strong commanding goalkeeper.

“They were susceptible to crosses which I think affected them in big games. Now he’s good with crosses, he’s making saves, been good with his feet.

“For me, he’s been brilliant this season and he’s made some very important saves.

“Defensively he’s [Ben Chilwell] been solid. He’s come into a side that was leaking goals with a lot of individual mistakes. Apart from Thiago Silva against West Brom the individual mistakes have been cut down.

“Chilwell, he can play in different areas of the pitch, he’s comfortable on the ball.”

Heading into the international break, the Blues now find themselves up to third position in the table.

If the new signing’s continue to gel as the season progresses, as long as Lampard doesn’t have too many injuries to contend with, there’s every reason to believe that the 2020/21 campaign could be a successful one for the club.