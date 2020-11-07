‘Not okay’ – Ex-Arsenal star slams club after they ‘kick’ Mesut Ozil out ‘completely’

According to the Mirror, former Arsenal star has slammed the club’s treatment of now outcast superstar Mesut Ozil, whilst speaking to German outlet Bild’s Premier League show.

Podolski, who spent three-and-a-half-years with the Gunners, admitted that he wants to ‘know the background’ of the incidents that have led to Mesut Ozil being cast aside.

The playmaker returned to the team at the start of former teammate Mikel Arteta’s reign, but has found himself out of favour once again.

Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with the attacking midfielder not making an appearance since March – in the final game before the lockdown.

Podolski believes that the decision to ‘kick’ Ozil out ‘completely’ is ‘not okay’, suggesting that the club have lacked class with their handling of the situation.

Here’s what Podolski had to say on the matter, quotes obtained via the Mirror:

“I want to know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad that’s not okay.”

“You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it.”

“I don’t know, of course, if there is something going on in the background or not but even if there is something like that you don’t do it, mainly so you can keep his class on the pitch.”

Ozil hasn’t even made a matchday squad since the end of June, with the ace not even having the chance to feature in the Carabao Cup this season.

The World Cup winner, now 32 years old has seen his career derailed ever since he signed a marquee new contract with the Gunners in January 2018.

Ozil’s looked like a shell of his former self whenever he’s been on the pitch since, with the star now enduring several lengthy spells out of the first-team picture.