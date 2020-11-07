Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message to the club’s board amid doubts over his future, according to the Telegraph.

United have lost back-to-back fixtures to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, while sitting in the bottom half of the table having not won a game at Old Trafford so far this campaign.

Considering the circumstances that saw both Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho dismissed by the Red Devils, it would come as no surprise if Ole suffered the same fate.

Man United travel to Everton this weekend in dire need of a bounce-back victory. While it could prove pivotal to Solskjaer’s United future, he has urged the club to look beyond one game.

The Telegraph report that Solskjaer has pushed for the United board to look towards the bigger picture, rather than dismissing him on the back of one or several negative results.

Solskjaer is quoted by the Telegraph telling the United hierarchy: “We have planted a seed, the tree is growing.”

Whether Ed Woodward and co will listen to the Norwegian, or dismiss him in favour of appointing someone like Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri, remains to be seen.