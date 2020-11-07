Paul Pogba not happy with Man United’s decision to trigger one-year contract extension

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was reportedly left unhappy after the club recently decided to activate a one-year extension in the Frenchman’s current deal.

READ MORE: Eden Hazard and Real Madrid teammate test positive for coronavirus

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus after departing the Reds’ youth academy for in 2012.

Pogba’s second United coming was a transfer which cost the Red Devils a whopping £94.5m as per TransferMarkt and one which has often come under criticism on the grounds that the midfielder has never lived up to his eye-watering price-tag.

Despite a summer of speculation surrounding the French World Cup winner, United recently triggered a one-year extension in his current contract, as per Manchester Evening News.

However, according to a recent report from Metro, the 27-year-old was left unimpressed with the club’s decision to activate the contractual clause.

The report goes on to claim that Pogba and his representative Mino Raiola are hoping for United to increase the player’s staggering £250,000-per week wages, which is unlikely to happen given the current financial climate at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood that Pogba and his team of agents were not expecting United to trigger his one-year contract extension as early as they did, the club’s decision to do so when they did is rumoured to have come as a surprise to the Pogba entourage.

Should United cut Pogba loose and let him leave in either January or next summer? – Let us know in the comments.