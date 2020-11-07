Menu

(Photos) Anthony Martial continues after eating nasty elbow and knee in unfortunate collision during Man United vs Everton with Michael Keane

Manchester United Anthony Martial has continued for the Red Devils in this afternoon’s tie against Everton, despite being on the wrong end of a nasty collision with Michael Keane.

Just minutes before half-time, the striker was left worse for wear and needing treatment after he caught an elbow and leg from Keane in an unfortunate clash with Keane.

The duo battled in an aerial duel, as Keane soared higher, the defender’s arm smashed Martial in the face.

To make matters worse, as the pair fell to the ground, Martial was hit with another big blow as Keane’s leg collapsed on to the striker’s face.

It’s been a pretty eventful yet uneventful match for Martial so far, his impact in open play has been minimal but he’s already etched himself into fans’ memories with these moments.

