Real Madrid reportedly sold Sergio Reguilon due to disagreement with Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca

According to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, the reason that Sergio Reguilon was sold by Real Madrid is due to a personal dispute, rather than any other factors.

El Confidencial shockingly report that the left-back was actually moved on due to a disagreement between himself and Luca Zidane, one of Zinedine Zidane’s sons.

Reguilon established himself as one of the best young full-back’s around with some brilliant performances whilst out on loan at Sevilla.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form caught the eye of Tottenham, with the Premier League side signing the ace for €30m in a deal that offers Madrid a €45m buy-back clause, as per Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News Lingerie model’s flirty texts at the heart of Ryan Giggs’ latest domestic shenanigans Video: Lookman tries scoring an injury time Panenka penalty for Fulham with predictable results Video: Soucek breaks Fulham’s hearts in injury-time to give West Ham all three points

Reguilon and Luca were actually teammates for Real Madrid’s B team, El Confidencial haven’t given any more details of the disagreement.

What makes this claim even stranger is that Luca Zidane actually left Los Blancos himself in the recent transfer window, with the ace signing for Rayo Vallecano.

Moving on from this drama, selling Reguilon was probably the best idea for the side regardless of their apparent reasons why, as Zidane calls on Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as his left-back options.

Reguilon has made an encouraging start to life at Tottenham, with the Spain international registering three assists from seven appearances to date.