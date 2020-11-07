Real Madrid reportedly sold Sergio Reguilon due to disagreement with Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca

According to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, the reason that Sergio Reguilon was sold by Real Madrid is due to a personal dispute, rather than any other factors.
El Confidencial shockingly report that the left-back was actually moved on due to a disagreement between himself and Luca Zidane, one of Zinedine Zidane’s sons.
Reguilon established himself as one of the best young full-back’s around with some brilliant performances whilst out on loan at Sevilla.
The 23-year-old’s impressive form caught the eye of Tottenham, with the Premier League side signing the ace for €30m in a deal that offers Madrid a €45m buy-back clause, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Reguilon and Luca were actually teammates for Real Madrid’s B team, El Confidencial haven’t given any more details of the disagreement.
What makes this claim even stranger is that Luca Zidane actually left Los Blancos himself in the recent transfer window, with the ace signing for Rayo Vallecano.
Moving on from this drama, selling Reguilon was probably the best idea for the side regardless of their apparent reasons why, as Zidane calls on Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as his left-back options.
Reguilon has made an encouraging start to life at Tottenham, with the Spain international registering three assists from seven appearances to date.
Fascinating. The other day this site was reporting (not the author of this article) that this always had the feel of a loan deal and that he would be going back to his boyhood club as Marcelo is past it. All seems a bit unlikely now…..the perils of regurgitating someone else’s work, let alone that it was copied from the Daily Mail.