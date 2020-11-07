Paul Merson gives unpopular tip for who should be Man United manager ahead of Mauricio Pochettino

Pundit Paul Merson believes that Manchester United should target Brendan Rodgers ahead of Mauricio Pochettino, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer depart.

Merson is renown for his often bizarre opinions, and he’s not disappointed with this one.

With Ole Gunnr Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford under the microscope after a poor start to the season, naturally the media are going to begin discussing potential replacements for the Norwegian.

Mauricio Pochettino, being out of work since his dismissal from Tottenham, looks like an obvious choice for United if they do choose to pull the plug on Solskjaer.

However, writing in his column for the Daily Star, former Arsenal man Merson has revealed his belief that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers would be better suited to the role:

“Now his manager is back under pressure, and when you see Mauricio Pochettino on the TV it just reminds everyone there are some top managers out there.”

“I still think Rodgers would be a better choice though. He plays good attacking football and he is massively underrated in my opinion.”

Rodgers is doing a fine job at Leicester, but their late-season collapse saw them miss out on Champions League football last term. Is that really what Man United need?

Not to mention he’s an ex-Liverpool manager. You have to think that wouldn’t go down well in Manchester.

Pochettino was considered one of the best in the country while in charge of Spurs. With United’s financial firepower, you have to think the possibilities are endless with him holding the reins.