Southampton jokingly attempt to declare themselves Premier League winners after last night’s win

Southampton have declared themselves champions of the Premier League after reaching the summit for the first time in the competition’s history on Friday night.

The Saints defeated Newcastle without talisman Danny Ings to take the top spot with their fellow title challengers yet to feature in the current Premier League matchday.

Now to cross the pond…

In case you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a presidential election going on in the United States – and it’s been riddled with controversy.

As the Guardian report, Donald Trump, who is clinging onto the White House by the skin of his teeth, has launched allegations of voter fraud in the favour of his opponent Joe Biden.

As a result, Trump took to Twitter to demand that votes stop being counted.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

That’s one way to avoid losing the election. Just don’t count the votes. It’s a big-brain strategy from the president.

Southampton appear to have adopted that strategy in their efforts to perform a Leicester-esque title-triumph, sending out the below after last night’s win.

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/rS94knWEhO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020

Something tells us that Liverpool, like Biden, won’t be prepared to roll over so easily…