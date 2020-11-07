Menu

The four words Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote on Diogo Jota’s hat-trick match ball

Liverpool fan-favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly wrote the words “Congrats, first of many.” on team-mate and new-signing Diogo Jota’s match ball after the forward bagged a hat-trick against Atalanta earlier this week.

Jota, 23, joined Liverpool this summer from Wolverhampton Wanders in a move which cost the Reds £40.23m, as per TransferMarkt.

The Portuguese attacker impressed during his two-years with Wolves after scoring 16 goals from 56 Premier League starts and according to The Times, was on Liverpool’s radar for the past four years.

Since Jota’s arrival at Liverpool, the exciting forward has already racked up seven goals from his first 10 appearances in all competitions with his latest goalscoring heroics coming in the Reds’ Champions League match against Atalanta earlier this week.

Liverpool’s attacker bagged his first hat-trick for his new club after single handedly dismantling the usually impressive Serie A side and it has been revealed that Jota’s team-mate Alexander-Arnold was one of the first to offer his praises.

According to the same report from The Times, after the match against Atalanta this week, right-back Alexander-Arnold wrote “Congrats. First of many.” on Jota’s match-ball.

