Theory gives insight into where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come undone at Manchester United

Manchester Evening News have a theory as to where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come undone at Old Trafford.
Man United threatened to unravel at times last season, but a resurgence in the second-half of the campaign saw them leapfrog both Leicester City and Chelsea in order to finish third in the Premier League, behind only Liverpool and Manchester United.
However, United sit just a few points off of the relegation zone this time around, having failed to win a single home league game since the season started. Naturally, that has ramped up the pressure on manager Solskjaer, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats.
Manchester Evening News have given some insight into what has gone wrong with the Red Devils, reminding us that Man United became the first team in 27 years to name the same starting XI for five consecutive Premier League games at the tail end of last season.
Now, Solskjaer is evidently uncertain about what is his best system and who are his best personnel. That level of uncertainty makes it difficult to build any sort of consistency, and that has been to the detriment of Man United so far this season.
Solskjaer must step down from man utd manager . Solskjaer have enough time to rejuvenated the squad but he has failed to live up the dreams look at Chelsea and arsenal they have young coaches they managed both teams good they have a vision how to play football and how they set up team for every matches when they play small team their tactics is good and when they play big six the tactics even better both team resolve their defence . Man utd must hire pochetino
As a manager .
Solskjaer dont know how to fix their defence and how to play with small team get a result he only play with big six attacking football other no vision