Theory gives insight into where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come undone at Manchester United

Manchester Evening News have a theory as to where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come undone at Old Trafford.

Man United threatened to unravel at times last season, but a resurgence in the second-half of the campaign saw them leapfrog both Leicester City and Chelsea in order to finish third in the Premier League, behind only Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, United sit just a few points off of the relegation zone this time around, having failed to win a single home league game since the season started. Naturally, that has ramped up the pressure on manager Solskjaer, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Manchester Evening News have given some insight into what has gone wrong with the Red Devils, reminding us that Man United became the first team in 27 years to name the same starting XI for five consecutive Premier League games at the tail end of last season.

Now, Solskjaer is evidently uncertain about what is his best system and who are his best personnel. That level of uncertainty makes it difficult to build any sort of consistency, and that has been to the detriment of Man United so far this season.