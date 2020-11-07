“This cycle needs to end” – Win over Everton wasn’t enough for these Man United fans as they urge Solskjaer sacking

There often comes a tipping point with every manager where it becomes clear that their time is up, but it is a bit absurd to make a decision based on one fixture.

The reason we love football is due to it’s unpredictability, so anybody can sneak or fluke a win if everything goes well for 90 minutes.

There was a feeling in some camps that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to get a win against Everton today to save his job, but even that was never going to be enough to satisfy some of the supporters.

It’s so hard to grade his performance as manager because there is a well established pattern – multiple false dawns followed by some horrendous performances, but he’ll then pick up a big win when you don’t expect it and that seems to buy him extra time.

It’s also worth pointing out that there’s no point in sacking the manager if you don’t have someone better lined up, but these supporters are insisting that Ole still needs to go:

Ole out. Still can’t get results with our most talented players starting. You can only go so far with that. This cycle needs to end. — ???? (@Utd_Ryan_) November 7, 2020

Well this seasons a right off, no way we’re winning trophies under a manager doing “just enough” to keep his job. #OleOut — Fed Up (@TruthHurts_LUHG) November 7, 2020

Still #OleOut Monsieur . Bruno saves his Job again. He wins this game, goes on a good run then when everyone is #OleIn, he becomes the worst manager itl again — ?????????? (@UtdJoker) November 7, 2020

This result just delaying inevitable, it was all about individual brilliance of Bruno, Fred and Shaw today, there’s no progression with Ole. #OleOut — F3Artem??? (@F3Artem) November 7, 2020

OleOut

Enough of this ups and downs…. — AT27 (@utd_anant18) November 7, 2020

Still ole out this game convinced me even more, just a flip flop team every time we get a whiff of sacking — H.B (@HB_601) November 7, 2020

It’s worth remembering that United have shown in the transfer market in recent years that it can often take months for Ed Woodward to actually do anything, so it would be a surprise if there’s any movement in the dugout anytime soon.