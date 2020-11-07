Bruno Fernandes is not a penalty merchant – this stat proves it once and for all

Bruno Fernandes is a penalty merchant. This is a well-established fact, right? Wrong.
Just because the Manchester United midfielder is one of the best spot-kick takers on the planet, it’s held against him.
There’s a misconception that his only contributions come from 12-yards, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
Statman Dave has moved to debunk that nation with a stat he sent out during Everton v Man United this afternoon.
Bruno Fernandes has scored 7 Premier League non-penalty goals since making his debut. No midfielder has scored more in that period.
Merchant. ??? pic.twitter.com/xk2xFPjHPA
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020
You can call him a penalty merchant all you like, but if anything, he’s a goal merchant.
Fernandes is one of the deadliest central players in the world – and rival fans are just jealous at United have him.
We ought to be admiring his brilliance and continual goal contributions, rather than criticising him.
Oftentimes, we don’t learn until a player leaves the Premier League and performs on the biggest stage elsewhere.
Let’s not make the same mistake with Fernandes. He’s world-class.