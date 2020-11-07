Video: Absolute sucker punch for Leeds as Palace go 3-1 up thanks to a remarkable own goal

It’s easy to blame the goalkeeper when they get caught out by a crazy deflection, and it does look like Illan Meslier has tried too hard to anticipate this cross here.
There’s a wicked deflection that sends the ball shooting towards goal, but the keeper still has enough time to adjust and make sure this doesn’t go in:
?? GOAL! Helder Costa OG 43′ #CRYLEE 3-1 #PLpic.twitter.com/CDIIt4b575
— noobfcb (@noobfcb) November 7, 2020
Pictures from Canal+
It just looks like he can’t sort his feet or get down quickly enough, and it’s a proper sucker punch for Leeds after they managed to get themselves back into the game.