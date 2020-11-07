Video: Antoine Griezmann’s confidence continues to plummet with a poor penalty miss for Barcelona vs Real Betis

It’s never nice to see a world class player turn into a shadow of their former selves, and it can lead to situations where you just start hoping for them to catch a break even if you don’t have any real affiliation with them or the team.

That’s the situation for many with Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona, and it’s clear that his confidence is just continuing to drain away.

He missed a huge chance in the Champions League during the week, and it’s getting worse after this penalty miss today:

Pictures from beIn Sport

He just makes it so obvious where the ball is going and it’s at the perfect height for Claudio Bravo to save, and it just looks like his confidence is gone.