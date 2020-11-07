Video: Barcelona defence still looks shaky as failed Pique and Lenglet clearances lead to Betis goal

Barcelona once again showed their defensive frailties during stoppage time in the first-half of their La Liga encounter against Real Betis.

Betis hit Ronald Koeman’s side on the break, with the ball being played into Cristian Tello on the left-wing, the Barcelona academy product caused havoc for his former side with a low cross into the box.

Gerard Pique was the first to highlight the side’s defensive struggles as he missed with an audacious attempt to clear it with his back foot.

As the ball rolled along, Barcelona shunned a second chance to keep hopes of a clean sheet alive as Clement Lenglet also missed a clearance, leaving Antonio Sanabria to poke it into the net.

??Barcelona 1 – 1 Betis | Sanabria 45+2 pic.twitter.com/zHFwuXwZOT — Jugadores Promesas (@Laligaspain2) November 7, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

The Blaugrana have looked very shaky at the back this season, despite them being ahead today, this just isn’t encouraging for fans.