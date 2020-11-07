Menu

Video: Bernard scores lovely goal for Everton vs Man United after beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka with tidy dribbling

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Everton took the lead in the 18th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Manchester United, with some lovely work from Bernard.

Under-fire goalkeeper Jordan Pickford launched the ball forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin easily beating Victor Lindelof in the air.

The ball dropped to Bernard, with the Brazilian beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka with some silky dribbling before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Image: Absurd moment Pro-Donald Trump banner flies over Everton v Man United fixture
Chelsea set to battle AC Milan for the signature of €10M-rated Malmo defender
Man United used their financial clout to blow Napoli out of the water in summer race for Edinson Cavani

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are just not reliable at the back. Bernard’s got his first Premier League start of the season off to a flier.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Bernard Dominic Calvert-Lewin Jordan Pickford Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.