Video: Bernard scores lovely goal for Everton vs Man United after beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka with tidy dribbling

Everton took the lead in the 18th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Manchester United, with some lovely work from Bernard.
Under-fire goalkeeper Jordan Pickford launched the ball forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin easily beating Victor Lindelof in the air.
The ball dropped to Bernard, with the Brazilian beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka with some silky dribbling before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.
On his first Premier League start this season, Bernard opens the scoring for Everton against Man Utd!
Calvert-Lewin wins the first ball and the Brazilian makes no mistake with the finish ? pic.twitter.com/vXuu3xY5ie
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are just not reliable at the back. Bernard’s got his first Premier League start of the season off to a flier.