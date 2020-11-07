Video: Bruno Fernandes equalises for Man United with brilliant header vs Everton after fine Luke Shaw cross

In the 24th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Everton, Manchester United drew themselves level thanks to Bruno Fernandes.

Luke Shaw had the ball after some tidy work from himself, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata on the left-wing. The full-back looked up and floated a dangerous cross into the box.

Fernandes made a surging run, showing his craftiness to get in between centre-backs Michael Keane and Mason Holgate, with the attacking midfielder then leaping up and heading the ball into the net.

A brilliant header from Bruno Fernandes ? His fifth goal of the season pulled Man Utd level at Goodison Park! pic.twitter.com/ewyrx6J35X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Today’s Premier matchup has started off in an action-packed manner.