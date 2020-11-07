Video: Chelsea carved open after short corner as David McGoldrick scores with back-heel flick for Sheffield United

In the ninth minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United, Chelsea have found themselves behind after a brilliant short corner routine from the Blades.

Oliver Norwood played a short corner for Chris Wilder’s side, with Chelsea taking the bait after he exchanged passes with George Baldock, as the full-back was played in free down the byline.

Baldock cut it back to Sander Berge with a lovely drilled cross, the midfielder’s touch took it towards goal, with David McGoldrick flicking the ball into the back of the net.

GOAL FOR THE BLADES ?? What a finish from McGoldrick! ??

? Follow #CHESHU here: https://t.co/dhJLnLf7F2

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/4ONIJMgOKP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

The Blues had been looking solid at the back as of late, this could be a killer blow to the backline’s confidence.