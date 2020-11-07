Video: Chelsea carved open after short corner as David McGoldrick scores with back-heel flick for Sheffield United

In the ninth minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United, Chelsea have found themselves behind after a brilliant short corner routine from the Blades.
Oliver Norwood played a short corner for Chris Wilder’s side, with Chelsea taking the bait after he exchanged passes with George Baldock, as the full-back was played in free down the byline.
Baldock cut it back to Sander Berge with a lovely drilled cross, the midfielder’s touch took it towards goal, with David McGoldrick flicking the ball into the back of the net.
The Blues had been looking solid at the back as of late, this could be a killer blow to the backline’s confidence.