Menu

Video: Chelsea carved open after short corner as David McGoldrick scores with back-heel flick for Sheffield United

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

In the ninth minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United, Chelsea have found themselves behind after a brilliant short corner routine from the Blades.

Oliver Norwood played a short corner for Chris Wilder’s side, with Chelsea taking the bait after he exchanged passes with George Baldock, as the full-back was played in free down the byline.

Baldock cut it back to Sander Berge with a lovely drilled cross, the midfielder’s touch took it towards goal, with David McGoldrick flicking the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

More Stories / Latest News
“The decision is simply wrong” Former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett confirms VAR was wrong to disallow Bamford’s goal vs Crystal Palace
Video: Pedri secures 5-2 win for Barcelona with simple finish after Sergio Roberto assist vs Betis
Video: Lionel Messi scores first open play goal of the season with great finish for Barcelona vs Betis

The Blues had been looking solid at the back as of late, this could be a killer blow to the backline’s confidence.

More Stories chris wilder David McGoldrick Frank Lampard george baldock Oliver Norwood Sander Berge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.