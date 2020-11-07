Things hadn’t started off well at Stamford Bridge for hosts Chelsea, after David McGoldrick had given Sheffield United an early lead.

As the game progressed, Frank Lampard’s side began to ease through the gears with Tammy Abraham equalising just after the 20 minute mark.

With both teams working the other right across the pitch, the game made for an exciting watch, and it was the Blues who struck again through Ben Chilwell on 34.

It appeared that the left back was about to pull out of a challenge just as he connected with the ball, however, he got enough on it to put Chelsea into the lead.

Pictures from Canal+