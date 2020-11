After eventually succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder spoke of his relief at the upcoming international break.

The Blades took an early lead at Chelsea, but Frank Lampard’s superior fire-power ensured that the Blues ran out easy winners in the end.

The defeat leaves United rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with just a solitary point to their name, but the break gives Wilder and his squad a chance to reset.