Video: Eberechi Eze marks first Premier League goal with stunning free-kick against Leeds for Crystal Palace

In the 21st minute of the Premier League tie against Leeds, Eberechi Eze has produced a moment of magic to extend Crystal Palace’s lead.

Three Eagles players lined up around the free-kick, with the ball placed about 25 yards away from the goal. Eze stepped up confidently and fired the ball into the back of the net.

The 22-year-old’s strike dipped up and over the wall and flew into the top corner, with the ball striking the crossbar on it’s way over the line.

Por favor, Eberechi Eze. Crystal Palace supera 2-0 a Leeds. ??

pic.twitter.com/0PXnqeRv17 — Fodbold World (@fodboldworld) November 7, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: VAR can’t hold Bamford down this time as he drags Leeds back into the game vs Crystal Palace Video: Absurd VAR offside call for Leeds as Patrick Bamford’s arm is ruled offside due to controversial camera angle Jordan Pickford’s kick out on Harry Maguire was not significant enough for VAR to award penalty to Man United vs Everton

What a special way for the attacking midfielder to bag his first Premier League goal. Eze joined the South London outfit from QPR in the summer.