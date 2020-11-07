Video: Edinson Cavani nets first Premier League goal in stoppage time to round off Man United victory

Edinson Cavani rounded off Manchester United’s bounce-back performance against Everton with his first goal for the club.

Cavani arrived at Man United late in the summer transfer window after departing PSG. On paper, it looked to be a smart acquisition from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, securing one of the best strikers of his generation without paying a penny.

The Uruguayan has made a few substitute appearances previously, which proved to be goalless, but Cavani found the finishing touch with virtually the last kick of the game at Goodison Park to make it seven consecutive away wins in the Premier League for United.

Cavani fired across Jordan Pickford to make it 3-1 to United after a nervy second-half and ease the pressure on manager Solskjaer after back-to-back defeats in all competitions to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Bruno Fernandes was on a hat-trick with a chance to bag his third… And he laid it on a plate for Edinson Cavani to score his first Premier League goal ? A big result for Solskjaer and Man Utd! pic.twitter.com/roxOZZScer — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

You get the feeling that this is the first of many for Cavani in the Premier League…