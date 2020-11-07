Video: Griezmann finally gets his goal after Lionel Messi takes out three Betis players with an outrageous dummy

We often look at Lionel Messi and admire his ability to take on multiple players and produce a moment of magic from nothing, but this is even more impressive in some ways.

He’s managed to fool two Real Betis defenders and the keeper with a simply magnificent dummy, and even Antoine Griezmann isn’t going to miss that chance:

MESSI COMES ON AND SAVES BARCA INSANE DUMMY WITH GRIEZMANN TAPPING IT IN WOW ??? pic.twitter.com/sOPsbJ5C5n — mx (new acc) (@MessiMX10i) November 7, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s further proof that Barcelona are so reliant on Messi even as he gets older, but hopefully this will give Griezmann some confidence and helps to spark a revival for him.