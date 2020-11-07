Video: Harry Maguire is a very lucky boy as he escapes punishment for a Pickford style challenge on Lucas Digne

Football has advanced past the days of a player getting away with a reducer type challenge because they got something on the ball, and Harry Maguire is a very lucky boy here.

There are comparisons to be made with the horrible challenge that Jordan Pickford left on Virgil van Dijk a few weeks ago, and Lucas Digne could have been seriously injured:

Pictures from RMC Sport

He does manage to get some of his studs on the ball, but those studs then clamp down on Digne’s ankle, so it’s amazing to see that he got away without any punishment.