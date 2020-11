Chelsea were good value for their 4-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

The Blues looked solid in defence and lively in attack, and Frank Lampard has to be pleased with the way in which his side dispatched the Blades, who had taken an early lead at Stamford Bridge.

There were a number of standout players on the day, but there was one in particular who Lampard wanted to praise because of his versatility and commitment to the cause.