Video: Lionel Messi scores first open play goal of the season with great finish for Barcelona vs Betis

Lionel Messi has just scored his first open play goal of the season, with the all-time great running riot against Real Betis since coming on for Barcelona at half-time.
In the 81st minute of the tie, Francisco Trincao played the ball back to Messi, the Argentine then gave it to Sergi Roberto, with the full-back completing a lovely one-two with a fine back-heel pass.
This move had split Betis’ defence, Messi bared down on goal with plenty of time, he showed his usual ice-cold composure as he fired the ball into the top corner from close range.
Lionel Messi with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net! ?
The substitute has two goals and a brilliant step over to set up another since coming on for the second half ? pic.twitter.com/663d07oVM3
This is Messi’s sixth goal of the season, the 33-year-old’s first five all came from the penalty spot, with one coming this afternoon.