Video: Lookman tries scoring an injury time Panenka penalty for Fulham with predictable results

Fulham FC West Ham FC
After holding West Ham for 90 minutes in their game at the London Stadium, Scott Parker’s Fulham allowed another game to slip away.

What transpired in injury-time, however, is likely to see the normally mild-mannered Parker raging.

A lack of concentration had already seen Tomas Soucek give the Hammers a 92nd-minute lead but the west Londoners were handed a lifeline with the award of a penalty after time.

As the clock ticked around to the 98th minute, Ademola Lookman decided that was precisely the right time to try a Panenka penalty.

Only he knows why, and the results were predictably awful.

