After holding West Ham for 90 minutes in their game at the London Stadium, Scott Parker’s Fulham allowed another game to slip away.

What transpired in injury-time, however, is likely to see the normally mild-mannered Parker raging.

A lack of concentration had already seen Tomas Soucek give the Hammers a 92nd-minute lead but the west Londoners were handed a lifeline with the award of a penalty after time.

As the clock ticked around to the 98th minute, Ademola Lookman decided that was precisely the right time to try a Panenka penalty.

Only he knows why, and the results were predictably awful.

Pictures from Canal+