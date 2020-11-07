Video: Manchester United’s Anthony Martial forgets to take knee and sprints off before kick-off against Everton

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that Anthony Martial forgot to take a knee before Manchester United kicked off in this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Everton.

As the referee blew his whistle, Martial forgot that this first sound marks the moment where players now take a knee to combat the racism against black people across the world.

The Frenchman raced off, he hadn’t broken into full stride when he realised his blunder and doubled back behind the line to take a knee.

pic.twitter.com/PNcdQZc5Ez — unfortunate football moments that didnt go to plan (@unluckyfootie) November 7, 2020

It seemed like the gesture slipped Martial’s mind, with the striker raring to go as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hope to make a statement after their shock defeat to Istanbul in the Champions League.