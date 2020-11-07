Menu

Video: Messi saves Barca and shows Griezmann how it’s done with an emphatic penalty vs Real Betis

It was starting to look like Barcelona were in serious danger of dropping some more points against Real Betis today, but having Lionel Messi as an impact sub is never a bad situation to be in.

Griezmann missed a penalty in the first half by making it so obvious where the ball was going to go, so the responsibility fell on Messi this time round:

No keeper in the world is getting to that penalty, and it shows that Barca are in no position to let Messi leave when his contract expires next summer.

