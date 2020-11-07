Video: Pedri secures 5-2 win for Barcelona with simple finish after Sergio Roberto assist vs Betis

In the final minute of regulation during Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Real Betis, Ronald Koeman’s side completed a rout thanks to Pedri.

After a throw-in, summer signing Francisco Trincao showed that he’s already used to the team’s style as he slipped the ball into an overlapping Sergi Roberto.

The right-back bagged his second assist of the night as he drilled a low cross through the box, with exciting youngster Pedri left free to tap the ball into the net at the far post.

Barcelona [5]-2 Real Betis

Pedri 90' pic.twitter.com/Gf7JKccHG6 — Jugadores Promesas (@Laligaspain2) November 7, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lionel Messi scores first open play goal of the season with great finish for Barcelona vs Betis Video: Messi saves Barca and shows Griezmann how it’s done with an emphatic penalty vs Real Betis Video: Barcelona defence still looks shaky as failed Pique and Lenglet clearances lead to Betis goal

Barcelona looked so much more fluid in attack once Lionel Messi came on at half-time.