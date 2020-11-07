Menu

Video: Pedri secures 5-2 win for Barcelona with simple finish after Sergio Roberto assist vs Betis

In the final minute of regulation during Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Real Betis, Ronald Koeman’s side completed a rout thanks to Pedri.

After a throw-in, summer signing Francisco Trincao showed that he’s already used to the team’s style as he slipped the ball into an overlapping Sergi Roberto.

The right-back bagged his second assist of the night as he drilled a low cross through the box, with exciting youngster Pedri left free to tap the ball into the net at the far post.

Barcelona looked so much more fluid in attack once Lionel Messi came on at half-time.

