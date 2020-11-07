Video: Jordan Pickford recklessness goes unpunished again just weeks after Virgil Van Dijk injury

Jordan Pickford has done it again. The Everton keeper has put another player in jeopardy just weeks after he put Virgil Van Dijk out for months.

Pickford came under intense criticism after his horror challenge forced Virgil Van Dijk off the field during the Merseyside Derby. Van Dijk has not featured since and won’t do for some time by the look of it.

You would think that the England number one will have learned his lesson after endangering Van Dijk’s wellbeing with his recklessness, but judging by this challenge on Harry Maguire during today’s contest with Manchester United, he hasn’t.

Pickford found himself in trouble and, as he often does, lost his head. A wild swipe landed into the midriff of England teammate Maguire, who has been through enough in recent months.

Who told Pickford he’s a goalie ?? pic.twitter.com/KIADCpO5zm — St John Handclap (@StJohnHandclap) November 7, 2020

Keane and Pickford take a swipe at Maguire pic.twitter.com/ZzPLDQRnK1 — Giorgi Javoiani (@GiorgiJavoiani1) November 7, 2020

Jordan Pickford goes in late on the opposition’s big-money centre-back, and no penalty is given ?#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/0cQ6cyUJv7 — Goal (@goal) November 7, 2020

Once again, he escaped punishment from the match officials.

How long can Pickford get away with doing this kind of thing? Does he need to end a player’s career before somebody takes action?