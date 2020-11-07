Video: Bruno Fernandes’ second gives Man United the lead after Marcus Rashford misses the header

Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United the lead at Goodison Park – or has he?

The Red Devils trailed early on after a goal from Bernard, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who have suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, were not prepared to throw in the towel.

Bruno Fernandes’ header brought the two sides level, and he may well have netted a second, if Marcus Rashford is adjudged to have actually missed the Portuguese’s delivery into the box.

Rashford was initially given the plaudits, but the replays suggested that he had missed the ball and Fernandes’ ball nestled in the bottom corner on it’s own.

See for yourself.

Marcus Rashford scores to give Man Utd the lead… Or does he?! ? It looked like he buried the header, but replays suggest that’s Bruno Fernandes’ goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/brG8wypFPc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It looks as though it is a Bruno Fernandes double at Goodison to turn the contest in Man United’s favour. Solskjaer has his January signing to thank for showing up on what could prove to be a pivotal afternoon in his future.