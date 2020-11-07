When you’re down at the foot of the table, nothing ever really seems to go right for you.

Fulham had held out for 90 minutes against London rivals West Ham and manager, Scott Parker, must surely have felt that his team had earned themselves a vital point.

However, as the clock ticked into injury time, the west Londoners dropped their concentration for just a moment and they were made to pay by the Hammers.

The hosts pinged the ball around until it found Tomas Soucek, and he buried the ball low into the net.

Pictures from Canal+