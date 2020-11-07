Video: Tammy Abraham equalises for Chelsea with quality first-time finish after quality Ziyech and Kovacic passes

In the 22nd minute of the Premier League clash against Sheffield United, Chelsea drew level thanks to a brilliant finish from Tammy Abraham.

Summer signing Hakim Ziyech spelled danger with a pinpoint ball over the top, Mateo Kovacic managed to not only latch onto the ball – but also cut it back towards Abraham.

The England international paused as the ball bounced before hammering it into the back of the net with a superb first-time finish.

CHELSEA EQUALISE! ? Tammy Abraham latches on to Kovacic's cutback and finds the corner!

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

The Blues fell behind early on after a crafty short corner routine from the Blades left them half-asleep.