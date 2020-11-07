Video: Timo Werner uses electric speed to pounce on loose ball and score for Chelsea vs Sheffield United

In the 79th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United, Timo Werner got on the scoresheet with a real hustle play.

Werner used his trademark lightning-fast speed, plus showcased his strength, to get behind John Egan and latch onto a loose ball from midfield.

The Germany international didn’t even need to take the touch and he composed himself and hammered the ball into the back of the net.

Werner was rewarded for maintaining the pressure and showing some real craftiness in the final third.

Pictures from Canal+.

Frank Lampard’s men have rallied back to cruise past the Blades after a shaky start.