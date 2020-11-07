Menu

Towering Thiago Silva header hands Chelsea 3-1 lead as Sheffield United's defence go missing

What a time to score your first goal for your new club.

As Sheffield United threatened to claw themselves back into a game that Chelsea were beginning to dominate, Thiago Silva gave the Blues some breathing space with a towering header.

A free-kick was floated in from the right-hand side by Hakim Ziyech, and there was no one picking up the Brazilian as he attacked the ball and picked his spot.

That made the score 3-1 to the hosts and took the wind out of the Blades’ sails.

