What a time to score your first goal for your new club.
As Sheffield United threatened to claw themselves back into a game that Chelsea were beginning to dominate, Thiago Silva gave the Blues some breathing space with a towering header.
A free-kick was floated in from the right-hand side by Hakim Ziyech, and there was no one picking up the Brazilian as he attacked the ball and picked his spot.
That made the score 3-1 to the hosts and took the wind out of the Blades’ sails.
THIAGO SILVA SCORES! ??
The Brazilian centre-back scores his first goal for Chelsea ?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #CHESHU here: https://t.co/dhJLnLf7F2
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/GVP6emcNp7
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2020
Pictures from Canal+ and Sky Sports