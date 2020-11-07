What a time to score your first goal for your new club.

As Sheffield United threatened to claw themselves back into a game that Chelsea were beginning to dominate, Thiago Silva gave the Blues some breathing space with a towering header.

A free-kick was floated in from the right-hand side by Hakim Ziyech, and there was no one picking up the Brazilian as he attacked the ball and picked his spot.

That made the score 3-1 to the hosts and took the wind out of the Blades’ sails.

THIAGO SILVA SCORES! The Brazilian centre-back scores his first goal for Chelsea

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2020

Pictures from Canal+ and Sky Sports