‘We can win the league’ – Arsenal ace believes the Gunners can go all the way under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC
During an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Arsenal winger Willian revealed his belief that he can win the Premier League title with the Gunners.

Willian, who won the Premier League crown twice during his time as a Chelsea player, departed Stamford Bridge over the summer to link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The Brazilian’s experience will do wonders in the Arsenal dressing room, who have lacked natural leaders over the past decade or so.

MORE: Agent of RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai confirms Arsenal interest

Ultimately, the goal for Arteta and his Arsenal side is to be Premier League champions once again – and Willian believes that they can achieve that feat.

He’s quoted by the Daily Mail revealing his belief that next year could be their year:

“Arsenal have a great coach and a great chance to fight for titles. We can win the league. Maybe not this time but next time. I’m motivated to have more success”

Arsenal do look short of a title challenge as of right now, but give Arteta more time with his squad, and more investment in the transfer market, and who knows where it might take them?

