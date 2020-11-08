Ademola Lookman takes ‘full responsibility’ in apology for failed Panenka penalty that cost Fulham a point against West Ham

Ademola Lookman has taken to social media to offer an apology for his penalty miss that cost relegation candidates a potential point in their Premier League defeat to West Ham last night.

Fulham were handed a golden opportunity to level in the final moments of the game after they were awarded a frankly soft penalty against the Hammers.

Lookman stepped up, over strike Aleksandar Mitrovic – who missed his last spot-kick for the side, with the tricky winger failing with an audacious Panenka penalty attempt.

The 23-year-old clearly didn’t strike the ball as he intended to, with Lukasz Fabianski clutching down to catch the attempt and secure the three points for West Ham.

The former England youth international has posted an apology on social media, in which he takes ‘full responsibility’ for the the miss, whilst making a ‘vow’ to score his next for the side.

After yesterdays mistake, I take full responsibility and onus for it. To my teammates, manager and the supporters I vow to put the next one in. I will not let one failure hold me back. ?@FulhamFC? pic.twitter.com/LpI0Z3pqk8 — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) November 8, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool consider potential €50million transfer to help replace injured Virgil van Dijk (Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester City ahead from penalty spot against Wolves Video: Antoine Griezmann looked on the verge of tears at halftime after missed penalty for Barcelona vs Betis

Lookman is on loan with Scott Parker’s side from RB Leipzig, the wide man secured a permanent transfer from Everton to the Bundesliga side last summer after an encouraging loan spell.

Unfortunately, last night’s blunder went down as Lookman’s most notable Premier League moment to date, hopefully the youngster uses this as fuel to kick on for the rest of the season.